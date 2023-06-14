Itinérance[s] : spectacle Kamicyclette, 14 juin 2023, Marsanne.

La Kamicyclette, un OVNI (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié)? Non ! C’est tout simplement un Kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais), qui s’est mis à la bicyclette, pour vous transporter dans de drôles d’histoires colorées…et instructives..

2023-06-14 à ; fin : 2023-06-14 . .

Marsanne 26740 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Kamicyclette, a UFO (Unidentified Velocipede Object)? No! it is simply a Kamishibaï (small Japanese theater), which has put itself on the bicycle, to transport you in funny and colorful stories? and instructive.

¿Es el Kamicyclette un OVNI (Objeto Velocípedo No Identificado)? No, es simplemente un Kamishibaï (un pequeño teatro japonés), que se ha subido a la bicicleta, para transportarte en divertidas, coloridas e instructivas historias.

Ist das Kamicyclette ein UFO (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié)? Nein, es ist ganz einfach ein Kamishibai (kleines japanisches Theater), das sich auf das Fahrrad verlegt hat, um Sie in lustige, farbenfrohe und lehrreiche Geschichten zu versetzen.

