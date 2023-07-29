Brocante Vide-Greniers Marsac, 29 juillet 2023, Marsac.

Marsac,Creuse

Grande brocante annuelle reconnue par les pros et amateurs, dans la grande avenue principale du bourg avec ses commerces et bistrots. Restauration et buvette sur place. Vous pourrez goûter les hamburgers-frites maison au stand de l’association..

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . EUR.

Marsac 23210 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A major annual flea market recognized by pros and amateurs alike, in the main avenue of the village with its shops and bistros. Catering and refreshments on site. You’ll be able to try home-made hamburgers and French fries at the association’s stand.

Importante mercadillo anual, conocido tanto por los profesionales como por los aficionados, en la avenida principal del pueblo, con sus tiendas y bistrós. Comida y refrescos in situ. En el puesto de la asociación podrá degustar hamburguesas caseras y patatas fritas.

Großer jährlicher Flohmarkt, der von Profis und Amateuren anerkannt wird, in der großen Hauptstraße des Ortes mit seinen Geschäften und Bistros. Verpflegung und Getränke vor Ort. Am Stand des Vereins können Sie hausgemachte Hamburger und Pommes frites probieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT Monts et Rivières Ouest Creuse