YYELOW MARQUIS DE SADE Rennes, 24 novembre 2023, Rennes.

YYELOW Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h30 MARQUIS DE SADE

Soundcloud

Bandcamp

Facebook

MARQUIS DE SADE 39 rue de Paris, 35000 Rennes Rennes 35708 Thabor – Saint-Hélier – Alphonse Guérin Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« data »: {« author »: « yyellow », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud80cudcf5 Art Rock band based in Bordeaux France ud80cudcf5 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « yyellow », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-NGzIwGKfgXTzlHJS-EVqf6A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yyellowband?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=58fcabfae84e499cbe62e9c0c58d3566&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yyellowband », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/yyellowband?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=58fcabfae84e499cbe62e9c0c58d3566&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing »}, {« link »: « https://yyellow.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR05n1gFbOm17FF535–QHB_1vP9LapV13VQdCEAXE908hXtdEaAp0lMYWc »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/yyellowband/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

art rock