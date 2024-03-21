MAROILLES RECORDS & FRIENDS Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, jeudi 21 mars 2024.

MAROILLES RECORDS & FRIENDS Après avoir arpenté les différents spots lillois, nous sommes très heureux de vous présenter notre première soirée dans ce lieux mythique qu’est St-So’ ! 21 et 22 mars Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Pour l’occasion, nous avons invité à mixer les copain(e)s d’Euphoria Alvar et MONIQUE.

Nous aurons également une scénographie concoctée aux petits oignons par les VJ de chez Murmurations qui promet d’être originale !

Pour le son, on s’occupe de tout :

Breakbeat, House, Dark-Disco, Techno, Trance, HardTechno, HardTrance, Acid,… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts tout au long de la soirée !

20h30-21h30

Sweetance (Maroilles Record – Breakbeat/House)

Basé à Lille, passionné de bass music et tardivement passé derrière les platines en compagnie ducollectif Maroilles Records, Sweetance mélange les genres qui ont forgé son identité musicale,troublant les lignes du mix electro entre 4*4 Uk Garage, Breakbeat, Ghettotech et House.

21h30-22h30

Doctor Woof (Maroille Records – Dark-Disco)

A la croisée de différents univers musicaux, Dr. Woof combine l’ambiance solaire de l’italo-discoavec une noirceur héritée de la techno pour un résultat électrisant. Ses inspirations new wave et

ses basses qui pulsent donnent à ses sets une énergie profondément cinématographique entre rêverie mélancolique sous stéroïdes et cauchemar sous acid.

https://www.facebook.com/doctorwoof.music/

https://www.instagram.com/dr.woof.music

https://on.soundcloud.com/Vmgaq

22h30-23h30

MONIQUE B2B Alvar (Euphoria – Techno/Trance)

Cofondateurs du collectif techno Euphoria, Monique Alvar forment un couple de DJs qui agite sérieusement les bars et clubs de Lille depuis le déconfinement !

Pour cette soirée Maroilles Records dans ce lieu emblématique qu’est la gare Saint-Sauveur,

on s’attend à un set aussi défricheur que leur curiosité envers les scènes underground du monde entier : une musique de club protéiforme, naviguant entre techno, bass/break et

trance !

mixcloud.com/alvar1979

facebook.com/alvar1979

instagram.com/alvar_1979

soundcloud.com/moniqueloveswerthers

facebook.com/moniquetechno

instagram.com/_moniquedj_/

23h30-00h30

Cocotiers ( Maroilles Records – Hardtechno/Trance)

Habitué des closing, son style évolue entre Hard-Techno, Acid et Trance, en restant toujours mélodique.

Après avoir mixé une première fois au bistrot Saint-So’ en closing de la soirée « Platine ouverte » techno il y a un peu plus d’un an, c’est avec plaisir qu’il revient secouer la fin de soirée du Jeudi 21 mars !

https://www.instagram.com/dj_cocotiers/

https://soundcloud.com/cocotiers-plage-doree

