Marmande Tattoo Show Parc Expo Marmande
Marmande Tattoo Show Parc Expo Marmande, dimanche 10 mars 2024.
Marmande Tattoo Show Parc Expo Marmande Lot-et-Garonne
Marmande Tattoo Show.
Marmande Tattoo Show vous propose durant ces deux jours de nombreuses animations
Show Angel Dance, Concert Quintana, Concours Tattoo, Concert Électrogène, Rassemblement de véhicules anciens, Performance Piercing, Concert Blackstorm, …
Programme détaillé à télécharger ci-dessous ! EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-10 09:00:00
fin : 2024-03-10 20:00:00
Parc Expo Avenue François Mitterrand
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine assoatp47@hotmail.com
L’événement Marmande Tattoo Show Marmande a été mis à jour le 2024-02-15 par OT Val de Garonne