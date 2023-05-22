Semaine de la jeunesse En Val de Garonne, 22 mai 2023, Marmande.

La Semaine de la Jeunesse revient pour sa 2ème édition!

Plusieurs évènements auront lieu tout au long de la semaine..

En Val de Garonne

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A whole week dedicated to young people.

The programme includes events, outings, concerts, film evenings, etc.

– A photo contest proposed by the ADES Initiatives Lab on the theme «My favorite spot in Garonne Average».

Send your best picture by email to lelabodesinitiatives@adesformations.fr.

– The Youth Pole Festival in Marmande on Saturday 14 May from 2pm to 10pm.

– Meetings to discover jobs and training.

Choice: Sport, Defense & Security, Catering (service & kitchen), Social, Medico-social/Health/Home help).

Una semana entera dedicada a los jóvenes.

En el programa de eventos, salidas, conciertos, noches de cine…

– Un concurso de fotografía propuesto por el Laboratorio de Iniciativas de ADES sobre el tema «Mi spot favorito en Garona Media».

Envíe su mejor foto por correo electrónico a lelabodesinitiatives@adesformations.fr.

– La Fiesta del Polo Jóvenes en Marmande el sábado 14 de mayo de 14h a 22h.

– Encuentros para descubrir oficios y formaciones.

A elegir: Deporte, Defensa y Seguridad, Restauración (servicio y cocina), Social, Médico-social/Salud/Ayuda a domicilio).

Die Jugendwoche findet zum zweiten Mal statt!

Im Laufe der Woche finden mehrere Veranstaltungen statt.

