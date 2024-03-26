MARIO GABOLA / ISABELLE CLEMENT II / OSCILLES La salle gueule Marseille, mardi 26 mars 2024.

MARIO GABOLA / ISABELLE CLEMENT II / OSCILLES ♫♫♫ Mardi 26 mars, 19h00 La salle gueule Prix libre + 2€ d’adhésion

MARIO GABOLA (Napoli)

Touring for his new solo album with Veto Records from Luzern, the solo is an experimental concert based on sax extensions, some of them totally invented by him.

–https://veto-records.bandcamp.com/album/acciaio-dolce-fuso

–https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ld1z1N7e3Oo

–https://linktr.ee/mariogabola

ISABELLE CLEMENT II (Marseille)

Un expérience ambient, impossible de décrire avec des mots

OSCILLES (Marseille)

Drones des Marées Basses- Sweet Noise

Duo impro.

https://oscilles.bandcamp.com

