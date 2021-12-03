Marina Rollman « Un spectacle drôle » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Marina Rollman « Un spectacle drôle » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc, 3 décembre 2021, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc.
Marina Rollman « Un spectacle drôle » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
2021-12-03 – 2021-12-03
La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
15 Eur 12 36 https://espacedidierbienaime.fr/Informations-concernant-la-crise-sanitaire.html
reservation@la-chapelle-st-luc.eu +33 3 25 74 92 12
https://espacedidierbienaime.fr/Informations-concernant-la-crise-sanitaire.html
La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-23 par OT Troyes