Marché de Noël Marigny-Marmande, 1 décembre 2023, Marigny-Marmande.

Marigny-Marmande,Indre-et-Loire

Marché de Noël et diverses animations gratuites : Balade avec le Père Noël, maquillage, pêche aux canards, structures gonflable, expositions de père noël, chorale,….

Vendredi 2023-12-01 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

Marigny-Marmande 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Christmas market and various free events: Stroll with Santa, face painting, duck fishing, bouncy castles, Santa Claus exhibitions, choir…

Mercado de Navidad y diversos actos gratuitos: Paseo con Papá Noel, pintura de caras, pesca de patos, estructuras hinchables, exposiciones de Papá Noel, coro, etc.

Weihnachtsmarkt und verschiedene kostenlose Animationen: Spaziergang mit dem Weihnachtsmann, Schminken, Entenangeln, Hüpfburgen, Weihnachtsmannausstellungen, Chor,…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme