Téléthon 2023 Marcheprime, 9 décembre 2023, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Samedi 9 et dimanche 10, le Téléthon sera à l’honneur et le programme sera dense.

Randonnée pédestre, vente solidaire, soirée choucroute, bourse aux jouets…

L’association Marcheprime Action Handicap a tout prévu pour vous organiser un weekend festif et solidaire dont les bénéfices seront reversés à l’Association Française contre les Myopathies pour soutenir la recherche sur les maladies génétiques.

Réservations via le lien : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets?fbclid=IwAR0s1IhgkkBU35WNShwxyCTTpAdLhramYWU6PN44ECgqdIcdbLuJCoJP0Ag.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10, the Telethon will be in the spotlight, with a packed program.

Hiking, solidarity sales, sauerkraut evening, toy market…

The Marcheprime Action Handicap association is planning a festive weekend of solidarity, with all proceeds going to the Association Française contre les Myopathies to support research into genetic diseases.

For bookings: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets?fbclid=IwAR0s1IhgkkBU35WNShwxyCTTpAdLhramYWU6PN44ECgqdIcdbLuJCoJP0Ag

El sábado 9 y el domingo 10, el Teletón será el centro de atención con un programa repleto de actividades.

Senderismo, ventas benéficas, velada del chucrut, mercadillo de juguetes…

La asociación Marcheprime Action Handicap ha hecho todo lo posible para organizar un fin de semana festivo y solidario, cuya recaudación se destinará íntegramente a la Asociación Francesa contra las Miopatías, para apoyar la investigación de las enfermedades genéticas.

Para reservas: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets?fbclid=IwAR0s1IhgkkBU35WNShwxyCTTpAdLhramYWU6PN44ECgqdIcdbLuJCoJP0Ag

Am Samstag, den 9. und Sonntag, den 10. steht der Telethon im Mittelpunkt und es gibt ein dichtes Programm.

Wanderung, Solidaritätsverkauf, Sauerkrautabend, Spielzeugbörse…

Der Verein Marcheprime Action Handicap hat alles vorbereitet, um Ihnen ein festliches und solidarisches Wochenende zu organisieren, dessen Gewinne an die Association Française contre les Myopathies gehen, um die Forschung zu genetischen Krankheiten zu unterstützen.

Reservierungen über den Link: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets?fbclid=IwAR0s1IhgkkBU35WNShwxyCTTpAdLhramYWU6PN44ECgqdIcdbLuJCoJP0Ag

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par OT Coeur Bassin