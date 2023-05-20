Destination Portugal 4 Avenue de la République, 20 mai 2023, Marcheprime.

Oubliez quelques instants les embruns du Bassin et embarquez pour le Portugal !

Chansons Fado et buffet gourmand seront au rendez-vous pour un dépaysement garanti !

Association Lusdomar

Information : 05 57 71 80 21 ou par mail : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr.

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.

4 Avenue de la République Bibliothèque

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Forget for a few moments the sea spray of the Basin and embark for Portugal!

Fado songs and a gourmet buffet will be on the agenda for a guaranteed change of scenery!

Lusdomar Association

Information : 05 57 71 80 21 or by mail : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr

Olvídese por un momento de la brisa marina de la Dársena y embarque rumbo a Portugal

Canciones de fado y un buffet gastronómico le garantizan un cambio de aires

Asociación Lusdomar

Información : 05 57 71 80 21 o por correo : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr

Vergessen Sie für einige Augenblicke die Gischt des Beckens und schiffen Sie sich nach Portugal ein!

Fado-Gesänge und ein leckeres Buffet sorgen für einen garantierten Tapetenwechsel!

Verein Lusdomar

Informationen: 05 57 71 80 21 oder per E-Mail: bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-05-09 par OT Coeur Bassin