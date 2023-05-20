Destination Portugal 4 Avenue de la République
Destination Portugal 4 Avenue de la République, 20 mai 2023, Marcheprime.
Oubliez quelques instants les embruns du Bassin et embarquez pour le Portugal !
Chansons Fado et buffet gourmand seront au rendez-vous pour un dépaysement garanti !
Association Lusdomar
Information : 05 57 71 80 21 ou par mail : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr.
4 Avenue de la République Bibliothèque
Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Forget for a few moments the sea spray of the Basin and embark for Portugal!
Fado songs and a gourmet buffet will be on the agenda for a guaranteed change of scenery!
Lusdomar Association
Information : 05 57 71 80 21 or by mail : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr
Olvídese por un momento de la brisa marina de la Dársena y embarque rumbo a Portugal
Canciones de fado y un buffet gastronómico le garantizan un cambio de aires
Asociación Lusdomar
Información : 05 57 71 80 21 o por correo : bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr
Vergessen Sie für einige Augenblicke die Gischt des Beckens und schiffen Sie sich nach Portugal ein!
Fado-Gesänge und ein leckeres Buffet sorgen für einen garantierten Tapetenwechsel!
Verein Lusdomar
Informationen: 05 57 71 80 21 oder per E-Mail: bibliothèque@ville-marcheprime.fr
