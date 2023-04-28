Une nuit avec Laura Domenge 37 Avenue Léon Delagrange, 28 avril 2023, Marcheprime.

Fourchette Suisse Production

Elle se dit qu’en appelant ce spectacle comme ça elle attirera quelques galériens qui pensent qu’ils vont coucher avec elle pour seulement 25 balles et une fois qu’ils seront sur place ils réaliseront que…bah…non. Et du coup ils seront obligés d’entendre les élucubrations nocturnes et la vie de cette jeune féministe écolo islamo gauchiste hyper potentiel et haut sensible ou l’inverse… Elle ne sait plus, elle n’a dormi que 3 heures…

« C’est une bonne nouvelle : l’une des artistes les plus talentueuse de la nouvelle scène stand up est de retour. » 2T TÉLÉRAMA

« C’est frais, drôle, terriblement bien construit. » LE PARISIEN

Durée : 1h10 – Public : Dès 16 ans.

37 Avenue Léon Delagrange La Caravelle

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Swiss Fork Production

She thinks that by calling this show like that she will attract some galley dwellers who think that they will sleep with her for only 25 balls and once they will be on the spot they will realize that…well…no. And then they will be forced to listen to the nightly rantings and life of this young feminist ecologist islamo leftist hyper potential and high sensitive or the opposite… She doesn’t know anymore, she only slept 3 hours…

« It’s good news: one of the most talented artists of the new stand up scene is back 2T TÉLÉRAMA

« It’s fresh, funny and terribly well constructed LE PARISIEN

Duration: 1h10 – Audience: From 16 years old

Producción de horquillas suizas

Piensa que convocando este programa atraerá a algunos habitantes de la galera que creen que se acostarán con ella por sólo 25 pelotas y una vez allí se darán cuenta de que… bueno… no. Y entonces se verán obligados a escuchar los desplantes nocturnos y la vida de esta joven ecologista feminista islámica de alto potencial y alta sensibilidad, o al revés… Ya no lo sabe, sólo ha dormido 3 horas…

« Es una buena noticia: uno de los artistas con más talento de la nueva escena del stand up está de vuelta 2T TÉLÉRAMA

« Es fresca, divertida y está terriblemente bien construida » LE PARISIEN

Duración: 1h10 – Público: A partir de 16 años

Fourchette Suisse Produktion

Sie denkt sich, dass sie mit diesem Namen ein paar Galeerensträflinge anlocken wird, die denken, dass sie für nur 25 Dollar mit ihr schlafen werden, und wenn sie erst einmal vor Ort sind, werden sie feststellen, dass…bah…nein. Und deshalb werden sie gezwungen sein, sich die nächtlichen Hirngespinste und das Leben dieser jungen Feministin, Ökologin, Islamistin und Linken, Hyperpotential und Hochsensibel oder umgekehrt, anzuhören… Sie weiß es nicht mehr, sie hat nur drei Stunden geschlafen …

« Das ist eine gute Nachricht: Eine der talentiertesten Künstlerinnen der neuen Stand-up-Szene ist wieder da. » 2T TÉLÉRAMA

» Es ist frisch, witzig und furchtbar gut konstruiert. » LE PARISIEN

Dauer: 1h10 – Publikum: Ab 16 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2022-12-31 par OT Coeur Bassin