Marché traditionnel de La Mothe-Saint-Heray
Marché traditionnel de La Mothe-Saint-Heray La Mothe-Saint-Héray, jeudi 25 mars 2027.
Marché traditionnel de La Mothe-Saint-Heray La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres
Tous les jeudis matin, venez flâner sur le marché de La Mothe-Saint-Heray. Idéal pour remplir son panier de course pour la semaine… .
Début : 2027-03-25 08:00:00
fin : 2027-03-25 12:00:00
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
