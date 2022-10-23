Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat, 23 octobre 2022, Abjat-sur-Bandiat.

Marche Rose
Place des Maronniers Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin  
2022-10-23 – 2022-10-23

Abjat-sur-Bandiat
Dordogne

Abjat-sur-Bandiat

  Marche Rose 5km
10h00 Inscriptions à prix libre
10h30 Départ
Café d’accueil et réconfort gustatif à l’arrivée.
La totalité des dons sera reversée à la Ligue contre le cancer.
Organisé par Abjat en Fête

+33 6 73 93 73 18

 

Abjat en Fête
Abjat-sur-Bandiat
