Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat Abjat-sur-Bandiat
Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat, 23 octobre 2022, Abjat-sur-Bandiat.
Marche Rose
Place des Maronniers Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin
2022-10-23 – 2022-10-23
Dordogne
Marche Rose 5km
10h00 Inscriptions à prix libre
10h30 Départ
Café d’accueil et réconfort gustatif à l’arrivée.
La totalité des dons sera reversée à la Ligue contre le cancer.
Organisé par Abjat en Fête
+33 6 73 93 73 18
Abjat en Fête
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-11 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin