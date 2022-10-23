Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat Abjat-sur-Bandiat Catégories d’évènement: Abjat-sur-Bandiat

Dordogne

Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat, 23 octobre 2022, Abjat-sur-Bandiat. Marche Rose

Place des Maronniers Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin

2022-10-23 – 2022-10-23 Abjat-sur-Bandiat

Dordogne Abjat-sur-Bandiat Marche Rose 5km

10h00 Inscriptions à prix libre

10h30 Départ

Café d’accueil et réconfort gustatif à l’arrivée.

La totalité des dons sera reversée à la Ligue contre le cancer.

Organisé par Abjat en Fête Marche Rose 5km

10h00 Inscriptions à prix libre

10h30 Départ

Café d’accueil et réconfort gustatif à l’arrivée.

La totalité des dons sera reversée à la Ligue contre le cancer. +33 6 73 93 73 18 Abjat en Fête

Abjat-sur-Bandiat

dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-11 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Abjat-sur-Bandiat, Dordogne Autres Lieu Abjat-sur-Bandiat Adresse Place des Maronniers Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin Ville Abjat-sur-Bandiat lieuville Abjat-sur-Bandiat Departement Dordogne

Abjat-sur-Bandiat Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/abjat-sur-bandiat/

Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat 2022-10-23 was last modified: by Marche Rose Abjat-sur-Bandiat Abjat-sur-Bandiat 23 octobre 2022 Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Place des Maronniers Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin

Abjat-sur-Bandiat Dordogne