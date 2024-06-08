MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Plce Leon et Charles Grandferry Longchamp, samedi 8 juin 2024.

MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Plce Leon et Charles Grandferry Longchamp Vosges

Samedi

Marché nocturne du terroir et de l’artisanat a partir de 17h00 a 23h avec une cinquantaine de stands divers et variés.

Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public

0 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-06-08 17:00:00

fin : 2024-06-08 23:00:00

Plce Leon et Charles Grandferry 69 Place Léon et Charles Grandferry

Longchamp 88000 Vosges Grand Est

L’événement MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Longchamp a été mis à jour le 2024-04-04 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION