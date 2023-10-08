Le marché fête octobre rose Marché Marcheprime, 8 octobre 2023, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Le dimanche 8 octobre, le marché municipal vous attend nombreux pour fêter Octobre Rose.

Comme chaque mois, des exposants supplémentaires proposent des expositions, des animations ou des produits en relation avec un thème. Marche solidaire, librairie itinérante, ventes au profit de la lutte contre le cancer… rythmeront votre dimanche.

Vous pourrez également profiter de la matinée pour découvrir les voitures de collections du Rencard Café Club et acheter des produits locaux et frais, les déguster sur place grâce aux tables mises à disposition et discuter avec vos commerçants. Esprit de convivialité garanti.

Marche solidaire March’Prime Rose 2ème édition : 6 km à votre rythme.

Rdv à 9h30, départ à 10h

Inscriptions : sur place dans le parc de l’église ou via https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-evenements/evenements/marche-prime-rose.

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

Marché Rue Jacques Blieck

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On Sunday, October 8, the municipal market is looking forward to welcoming you in large numbers to celebrate Pink October.

As every month, additional exhibitors will be offering exhibitions, events or products related to a theme. A solidarity walk, a travelling bookshop, sales in aid of the fight against cancer… will punctuate your Sunday.

You can also take advantage of the morning to discover the vintage cars of the Rencard Café Club and buy fresh, local products, enjoy them on site at the tables provided, and chat with your local shopkeepers. The spirit of conviviality is guaranteed.

March?Prime Rose 2nd edition: 6 km at your own pace.

Meeting point: 9:30 a.m. Departure: 10 a.m

Registration: on site in the church park or via https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-evenements/evenements/marche-prime-rose

El domingo 8 de octubre, el mercado municipal espera una gran afluencia de visitantes para celebrar el Octubre Rosa.

Como cada mes, expositores adicionales ofrecerán exposiciones, eventos y productos relacionados con un tema. Una marcha solidaria, una librería ambulante, ventas a beneficio de la lucha contra el cáncer… marcarán el ritmo de su domingo.

También podrá aprovechar la mañana para descubrir los coches de época en el Rencard Café Club, comprar productos locales frescos, degustarlos in situ en las mesas habilitadas y charlar con los comerciantes locales. Un ambiente agradable garantizado.

Marcha solidaria de la 2ª Rosa de Marzo: 6 km a su ritmo.

Punto de encuentro a las 9.30 h, salida a las 10 h

Inscripciones: in situ en el parque de la iglesia o a través de https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-evenements/evenements/marche-prime-rose

Am Sonntag, den 8. Oktober, erwartet Sie der Stadtmarkt zahlreich, um den Rosa Oktober zu feiern.

Wie jeden Monat bieten zusätzliche Aussteller Ausstellungen, Animationen oder Produkte an, die mit einem Thema in Verbindung stehen. Solidaritätsmarsch, Wanderbuchladen, Verkauf zugunsten des Kampfes gegen den Krebs… werden Ihren Sonntag bestimmen.

Sie können auch den Vormittag nutzen, um die Oldtimer des Rencard Café Clubs zu besichtigen und lokale und frische Produkte zu kaufen, sie vor Ort an den bereitgestellten Tischen zu verzehren und mit Ihren Händlern zu diskutieren. Eine gesellige Atmosphäre ist garantiert.

Solidaritätsmarsch March?Prime Rose 2. Ausgabe: 6 km in Ihrem eigenen Tempo.

Treffpunkt um 9.30 Uhr, Start um 10 Uhr

Anmeldung: vor Ort im Park der Kirche oder über https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-evenements/evenements/marche-prime-rose

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT Coeur Bassin