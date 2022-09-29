MARCHÉ HEBDOMADAIRE DE SAINT-MICHEL-EN-L’HERM Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm Saint-Michel-en-l'Herm Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Michel-en-l'Herm

Vende Tout au long de l’année, le jeudi matin, vous trouverez et rencontrerez au marché de nombreux bancs de produits frais, des produits du terroir, différents camelots. Marché hebdomadaire de Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm : jeudi +33 2 51 30 22 03 Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm

