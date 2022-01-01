Marché hebdomadaire Châtillon-sur-Indre, 1 janvier 2022, Châtillon-sur-Indre Châtillon-sur-Indre.

Marché hebdomadaire

Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre  
2022-01-01 07:00:00 – 2022-12-31 13:00:00

Châtillon-sur-Indre
Indre

Châtillon-sur-Indre

 

Vitrine gourmande d’un territoire, le marché est le rendez-vous incontournable où vous partagez un bon moment de convivialité et de promenade au gré des allées.

+33 2 54 38 75 44

 

Châtillon-sur-Indre
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-09 par