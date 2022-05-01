Marche gourmande Rœschwoog Rœschwoog Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin

Rœschwoog

Marche gourmande Rœschwoog, 1 mai 2022, Rœschwoog. Marche gourmande Rœschwoog

2022-05-01 09:00:00 – 2022-05-01 23:45:00

Rœschwoog Bas-Rhin EUR C’est parti pour la marche gourmande organisée par le S.C. Roeschwoog. Bonne humeur, changement de parcours, et bien d’autres surprises vous attendent ! Environ 10 km, 7 arrêts aux stands, animations, parcours inédit, tout est réuni pour passer une belle journée. +33 6 85 22 47 12 C’est parti pour la marche gourmande organisée par le S.C. Roeschwoog. Bonne humeur, changement de parcours, et bien d’autres surprises vous attendent ! Environ 10 km, 7 arrêts aux stands, animations, parcours inédit, tout est réuni pour passer une belle journée. Rœschwoog

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin, Rœschwoog Autres Lieu Rœschwoog Adresse Ville Rœschwoog lieuville Rœschwoog Departement Bas-Rhin

Rœschwoog Rœschwoog Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/roeschwoog/

Marche gourmande Rœschwoog 2022-05-01 was last modified: by Marche gourmande Rœschwoog Rœschwoog 1 mai 2022 Bas-Rhin Rœschwoog

Rœschwoog Bas-Rhin