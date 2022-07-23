Marché gourmand : vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers Thiviers
2022-07-23 10:00:00 – 2022-07-24
Thiviers Dordogne Thiviers
Plus de 60 exposants, animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place
contact : marchegourmandthiviers@gmail.com
+33 6 86 20 61 92
@mme cordier
Thiviers
