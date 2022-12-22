Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand Vermand, 22 décembre 2022, Vermand.

Vermand Aisne  
2022-12-22 15:30:00 – 2022-12-22 19:30:00

  Producteurs et artisans vous attendent sur le fabuleux marché fermier de Noël de Vermand , jeudi 22 décembre 15h30 à 19h30 (place de l’église).

mairie.vermand@orange.fr +33 3 23 66 51 01 http://www.vermand.fr/

 

