Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand Vermand Vermand Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Vermand

Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand Vermand, 22 décembre 2022, Vermand. Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand

Vermand Aisne

2022-12-22 15:30:00 – 2022-12-22 19:30:00 Vermand

Aisne Producteurs et artisans vous attendent sur le fabuleux marché fermier de Noël de Vermand , jeudi 22 décembre 15h30 à 19h30 (place de l’église). Producteurs et artisans vous attendent sur le fabuleux marché fermier de Noël de Vermand , jeudi 22 décembre 15h30 à 19h30 (place de l’église). mairie.vermand@orange.fr +33 3 23 66 51 01 http://www.vermand.fr/ Vermand

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Vermand Autres Lieu Vermand Adresse Vermand Aisne Ville Vermand lieuville Vermand Departement Aisne

Vermand Vermand Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vermand/

Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand Vermand 2022-12-22 was last modified: by Marché Fermier de Noël à Vermand Vermand Vermand 22 décembre 2022 Aisne Vermand Vermand, Aisne

Vermand Aisne