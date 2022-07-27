Marché estival, 27 juillet 2022, .

Marché estival



2022-07-27 17:00:00 – 2022-07-27 21:00:00

Sidiailles fait son festival au marché sous les marronniers face à l’église,terroir et artisanat, animation et jeux etc…. buvette et petite restauration sur place. Animation : Karl le magicien sera présent sur votre marché pour vous étonner!participation au chapeau. Marché de 17h à 21h.

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-24 par