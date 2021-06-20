[Marché des créations] Dieppe, 19 juin 2021-19 juin 2021, Dieppe.
[Marché des créations] 2021-06-19 – 2021-06-20 Barouf · Atelier 13 /11 avenue Normandie Sussex
Dieppe 76200
Venez à la rencontre des talentueuses couturières qui exposent leurs créations.
Participez aux différents ateliers coutures.
Assistez au défilé de mode et à la vente aux enchères théâtralisée !
Samedi 19 :
• 10h-11h : Initiation à la machine a coudre
• 11h-11h30 : Réalisation de petits projets
• 11h30-12h30 : Fabrication sac origami
• 13h-15h : Réaliser un patron
• 13h-14h : Atelier récupération
• 14h30-15h : Réparation facile du quotidien
• 17h-18h : Défilé de mode
• 19h-23h : Apéro
Dimanche 20 :
• 11h-13h : Initiation à la machine a coudre et réalisation d’un éco-bag
• 11h30-12h15 : Réparation facile du quotidien
• 13h-14h : Fabrication d’un sac origami
• 13h-13h30 : Réalisation de petits projets
• 14h-15h : Atelier récupération
• 14h-16h : Transformation d’un trench
• 16h-17h : Vente aux enchères théâtralisée
+33 6 23 43 78 23
