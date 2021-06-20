Dieppe Dieppe 76200, Dieppe [Marché des créations] Dieppe Dieppe Catégories d’évènement: 76200

[Marché des créations] Dieppe, 19 juin 2021-19 juin 2021, Dieppe. [Marché des créations] 2021-06-19 – 2021-06-20 Barouf · Atelier 13 /11 avenue Normandie Sussex

Dieppe 76200 Venez à la rencontre des talentueuses couturières qui exposent leurs créations.

Participez aux différents ateliers coutures.

Assistez au défilé de mode et à la vente aux enchères théâtralisée ! Samedi 19 :

• 10h-11h : Initiation à la machine a coudre

• 11h-11h30 : Réalisation de petits projets

• 11h30-12h30 : Fabrication sac origami

• 13h-15h : Réaliser un patron

• 13h-14h : Atelier récupération

• 14h30-15h : Réparation facile du quotidien

• 17h-18h : Défilé de mode

• 19h-23h : Apéro Dimanche 20 :

• 11h-13h : Initiation à la machine a coudre et réalisation d’un éco-bag

• 11h30-12h15 : Réparation facile du quotidien

• 13h-14h : Fabrication d’un sac origami

• 13h-13h30 : Réalisation de petits projets

• 14h-15h : Atelier récupération

• 14h-16h : Transformation d’un trench

