MARCHÉ DE PRODUITS DU TERROIR ET ARTISANAT Fontenoy-le-Château Fontenoy-le-Château
2022-04-18 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-04-18 18:00:00 18:00:00
L’association Par monts et par Vôge organise un marché de produits du terroir et d’artisanat.
Découverte des produits Lorrains et de son artisanat local. (gastronomie, artisanat bois, poterie, ect…)
Buvette et petite restauration sur place
lavogegourmande@orange.fr +33 3 29 03 15 18
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-01 par