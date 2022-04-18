MARCHÉ DE PRODUITS DU TERROIR ET ARTISANAT Fontenoy-le-Château Fontenoy-le-Château Catégories d’évènement: Fontenoy-le-Château

Fontenoy-le-Château Vosges Fontenoy-le-Château L’association Par monts et par Vôge organise un marché de produits du terroir et d’artisanat.

Découverte des produits Lorrains et de son artisanat local. (gastronomie, artisanat bois, poterie, ect…)

Buvette et petite restauration sur place lavogegourmande@orange.fr +33 3 29 03 15 18 Fontenoy-le-Château

