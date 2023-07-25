Tournée des Vallées : Les Oiseaux de trottoir Marché de Producteurs Prudhomat, 25 juillet 2023, Prudhomat.

Prudhomat,Lot

Orchestre Chansonnier à géométrie variable et à vocation voyageuse, cyclo-itinérant

Ils ont 2 orchestres, un « Ciel » et un « Terre », la seule fois qu’ils seront réunis, sera ce samedi 22/07 à Argentat, mais ensuite vous pourrez les croiser sur les places de villages et autres marchés. Musique très variée, de chansons françaises au punk, mais toujours sur un ton festif, dansant et joyeux. allez voir ça !.

2023-07-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.

Marché de Producteurs

Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie



Orchestre Chansonnier with variable geometry and travelling vocation, cyclo-itinerant

They have 2 orchestras, one « Ciel » and one « Terre », and the only time they’ll be together will be on Saturday 22/07 in Argentat, but after that you can catch them in village squares and other markets. A wide variety of music, from French chansons to punk, but always in a festive, danceable and joyful tone. Go and check it out!

Orquesta Chansonnier de geometría variable y vocación itinerante y cicloturista

Tienen 2 orquestas, una ‘Ciel’ y otra ‘Terre’, y la única vez que estarán juntas será el sábado 22/07 en Argentat, pero después podrás pillarlas en plazas de pueblos y otros mercados. Música muy variada, desde canción francesa hasta punk, pero siempre en un tono festivo, bailable y alegre ¡Vaya a verlos!

Orchestre Chansonnier mit variabler Geometrie und reisender Berufung, cyclo-itinérant

Sie haben zwei Orchester, ein « Ciel » und ein « Terre », das einzige Mal, dass sie zusammenkommen, ist am Samstag, den 22.07. in Argentat, aber danach können Sie sie auf Dorfplätzen und anderen Märkten antreffen. Die Musik ist sehr vielfältig, von französischen Chansons bis hin zu Punk, aber immer in einem festlichen, tanzbaren und fröhlichen Ton. gehen Sie hin und sehen Sie sich das an!

