MARCHÉ DE NOËL Vignot, 18 décembre 2021, Vignot. MARCHÉ DE NOËL Vignot

2021-12-18 08:00:00 08:00:00 – 2021-12-18 22:00:00 22:00:00

Vignot Meuse Vignot Samedi 18 décembre de 8h à 22h : Marché de Noël de Vignot 2021 :

50 exposants : bijoux/ décorations / alimentation / maroquinerie …

Animations : calèche / concerts / père noël / démonstrations..;

Restaurants : grillade / vin chaud / choucroute +33 3 29 91 12 90 Photo facebook

