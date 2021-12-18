MARCHÉ DE NOËL Vignot Vignot
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Vignot, 18 décembre 2021, Vignot.
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Vignot
2021-12-18 08:00:00 08:00:00 – 2021-12-18 22:00:00 22:00:00
Vignot Meuse Vignot
Samedi 18 décembre de 8h à 22h : Marché de Noël de Vignot 2021 :
50 exposants : bijoux/ décorations / alimentation / maroquinerie …
Animations : calèche / concerts / père noël / démonstrations..;
Restaurants : grillade / vin chaud / choucroute
+33 3 29 91 12 90
Photo facebook
Vignot
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-16 par OT COMMERCY VOID VAUCOULEURS