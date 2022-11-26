Marché de Noël So British! Chantilly, 26 novembre 2022, Chantilly.

7A Avenue du Bouteiller Chantilly Oise  
2022-11-26 – 2022-11-26

Chantilly
Oise

  Venez faire vos achats de Noël au parfum d’Angleterre! Cartes et décorations de Noël, cadeaux, jouets, café et bacon Rolls, bourse du livre d’occasion…

admin@stpeterschantilly.org

 

Pixabay
