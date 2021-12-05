Mouthe Mouthe Doubs, Mouthe Marché de noël Mouthe Mouthe Catégories d’évènement: Doubs

Mouthe

Marché de noël Mouthe, 5 décembre 2021, Mouthe. Marché de noël Mouthe

2021-12-05 – 2021-12-05

Mouthe Doubs Mouthe EUR 16 16 Organisé par l’Association « Mouth’Anim »

A partir de 11h, Carole Martinez et son groupe accompagnera un apéritif offert suivi du repas : choucroute garnie+dessert+café

15h : spectacle pour les enfants

16h : arrivée du Père Noël !

Pass obligatoire https://www.helloasso.com/associations/mouth-anim/evenements/marcher-de-noel-de-mouthe Organisé par l’Association « Mouth’Anim »

A partir de 11h, Carole Martinez et son groupe accompagnera un apéritif offert suivi du repas : choucroute garnie+dessert+café

15h : spectacle pour les enfants

16h : arrivée du Père Noël !

Pass obligatoire Mouthe

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-26 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Doubs, Mouthe Autres Lieu Mouthe Adresse Ville Mouthe lieuville Mouthe