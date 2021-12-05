Marché de noël Mouthe Mouthe
Marché de noël Mouthe, 5 décembre 2021, Mouthe.
Marché de noël Mouthe
2021-12-05 – 2021-12-05
Mouthe Doubs Mouthe
EUR 16 16 Organisé par l’Association « Mouth’Anim »
A partir de 11h, Carole Martinez et son groupe accompagnera un apéritif offert suivi du repas : choucroute garnie+dessert+café
15h : spectacle pour les enfants
16h : arrivée du Père Noël !
Pass obligatoire
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/mouth-anim/evenements/marcher-de-noel-de-mouthe
Organisé par l’Association « Mouth’Anim »
A partir de 11h, Carole Martinez et son groupe accompagnera un apéritif offert suivi du repas : choucroute garnie+dessert+café
15h : spectacle pour les enfants
16h : arrivée du Père Noël !
Pass obligatoire
Mouthe
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-26 par