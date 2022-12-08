Marché de Noël – Moun Oustaou Nyons Nyons
Marché de Noël – Moun Oustaou Nyons, 8 décembre 2022, Nyons.
Marché de Noël – Moun Oustaou
6 rue Ferdinand Vigne Résidence Séniors Moun Oustaou Nyons Drôme Résidence Séniors Moun Oustaou 6 rue Ferdinand Vigne
2022-12-08 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-12-08 17:00:00 17:00:00
Résidence Séniors Moun Oustaou 6 rue Ferdinand Vigne
Nyons
Drôme
Marché de Noël de la Résidence Moun Oustaou.
residence.moun-oustaou@orange.fr +33 4 75 26 65 65 http://www.residence-moun-oustaou.fr/
Résidence Séniors Moun Oustaou 6 rue Ferdinand Vigne Nyons
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-26 par