Marché de Noël La Chapelle-Saint-Laurian
2021-11-28 10:00:00 – 2021-11-28 17:00:00
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurian Indre La Chapelle-Saint-Laurian
Produits régionaux, bijoux, travaux artisanaux …
1er marché de Noël de La Chapelle Saint Laurian organisé par l’Atelier des Champs d’Amour.
Office de Tourisme des Champs d’Amour
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurian
