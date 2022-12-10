Marché de Noël Jumilhac le Grand Jumilhac-le-Grand Jumilhac-le-Grand
Marché de Noël Jumilhac le Grand Jumilhac-le-Grand, 10 décembre 2022, Jumilhac-le-Grand.
Marché de Noël Jumilhac le Grand
Place du château Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
2022-12-10 10:00:00 – 2022-12-10 17:00:00
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Dordogne
Exposants divers, principalement des artisans et producteurs locaux
Animations pour enfants à 10h30 et à 14h30
Visite du Père Noël
Vin chaud et gâteaux toute la journée
pixabay
Jumilhac-le-Grand
