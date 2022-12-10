Marché de Noël Jumilhac le Grand Jumilhac-le-Grand, 10 décembre 2022, Jumilhac-le-Grand.

Marché de Noël Jumilhac le Grand

Place du château Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

2022-12-10 10:00:00 – 2022-12-10 17:00:00

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Dordogne

Exposants divers, principalement des artisans et producteurs locaux

Animations pour enfants à 10h30 et à 14h30

Visite du Père Noël

Vin chaud et gâteaux toute la journée

