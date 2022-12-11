Marché de Noël Chaunay, 11 décembre 2022, Chaunay.

Marché de Noël
Place du marché Chaunay Vienne  
2022-12-11 – 2022-12-11

Chaunay
Vienne

Chaunay

  Nombreux exposants – artisanat, métiers d’art, producteurs locaux, balades en calèche, animations, food truck, présence du Père Noël toute la journée.

+33 6 17 01 10 44

 

