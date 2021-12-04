Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie, Maine-et-Loire MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie Catégories d’évènement: Challain-la-Potherie

Maine-et-Loire

MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Challain-la-Potherie, 4 décembre 2021, Challain-la-Potherie. MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Challain-la-Potherie

2021-12-04 15:00:00 – 2021-12-04 22:00:00

Challain-la-Potherie Maine-et-Loire Challain-la-Potherie Produits locaux, fanfare, restauration et Père Noël de 16h à 18h. Marché de Noël organisé par l’APE et le Comité hippique, le samedi 4 décembre de 15h à 22h. apelchallain49@gmail.com +33 6 83 69 40 69 Produits locaux, fanfare, restauration et Père Noël de 16h à 18h. Challain-la-Potherie

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Challain-la-Potherie, Maine-et-Loire Autres Lieu Challain-la-Potherie Adresse Ville Challain-la-Potherie lieuville Challain-la-Potherie