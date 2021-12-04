MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie
MARCHÉ DE NOËL – CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Challain-la-Potherie
2021-12-04 15:00:00 – 2021-12-04 22:00:00
Challain-la-Potherie Maine-et-Loire Challain-la-Potherie
Produits locaux, fanfare, restauration et Père Noël de 16h à 18h.
Marché de Noël organisé par l’APE et le Comité hippique, le samedi 4 décembre de 15h à 22h.
apelchallain49@gmail.com +33 6 83 69 40 69
