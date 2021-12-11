Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré Loir-et-Cher, Saint-Amand-Longpré Marché de Noël à Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré Catégories d’évènement: Loir-et-Cher

Saint-Amand-Longpré

Marché de Noël à Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré, 11 décembre 2021, Saint-Amand-Longpré. Marché de Noël à Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré

2021-12-11 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2021-12-11 19:00:00 19:00:00

Saint-Amand-Longpré Loir-et-Cher Saint-Amand-Longpré Marché de Noël à Saint-Amand-Longpré. Nombreux exposants, restauration sur place, buvette, vin chaud… Le Comité des Fêtes de Saint-Amand-Longpré vous convie à son marché de Noël. +33 6 36 79 70 63 Marché de Noël à Saint-Amand-Longpré. Nombreux exposants, restauration sur place, buvette, vin chaud… Office de Tourisme

Saint-Amand-Longpré

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loir-et-Cher, Saint-Amand-Longpré Autres Lieu Saint-Amand-Longpré Adresse Ville Saint-Amand-Longpré lieuville Saint-Amand-Longpré