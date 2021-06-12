Marché de la MJC Montboucher-sur-Jabron, 12 juin 2021-12 juin 2021, Montboucher-sur-Jabron.
Marché de la MJC 2021-06-12 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2021-06-12 22:00:00 22:00:00
Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme Montboucher-sur-Jabron
FESTI’ MARCHE DE LA MJC
La MJC de Montboucher-sur-Jabron, toujours en quête de nouveaux projets, propose un Festi’Marché le samedi 12 juin 2021 de 9h à 18h.
mjc.montboucher@gmail.com +33 7 82 49 14 15 http://www.mjcmontboucher.fr/
