2023-07-01 08:30:00 08:30:00 – 2023-08-31 12:30:00 12:30:00

Les producteurs vous donnent rendez-vous en juillet et en aout sous la halle. Petit marché ouvert tous les jours en saison avec de nombreux producteurs locaux

mairie@legrandvillageplage.fr +33 5 46 47 50 18

