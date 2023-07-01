Marché de Grand-Village Plage Le Grand-Village-Plage Le Grand-Village-Plage
Marché de Grand-Village Plage, 1 juillet 2023, Le Grand-Village-Plage Le Grand-Village-Plage.
Marché de Grand-Village Plage
Allée des pins Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime
2023-07-01 08:30:00 08:30:00 – 2023-08-31 12:30:00 12:30:00
Le Grand-Village-Plage
Charente-Maritime
Le Grand-Village-Plage
Les producteurs vous donnent rendez-vous en juillet et en aout sous la halle. Petit marché ouvert tous les jours en saison avec de nombreux producteurs locaux
mairie@legrandvillageplage.fr +33 5 46 47 50 18
Le Grand-Village-Plage
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-07 par