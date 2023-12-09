Le Marché Couvert en Fête Marché couvert Sainte-Maxime, 9 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Le marché couvert de Sainte-Maxime s’illumine pour les festivités de fin d’année !.

2023-12-09 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 13:00:00. .

Marché couvert Rue Fernand Bessy et montée de l’Epagneul

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The covered market in Sainte-Maxime lights up for the end-of-year festivities!



Join us for an exceptional culinary and craft experience. This festive season, the market is transformed into a magical place where flavours and artisan creations come together in harmony.



Discover a variety of gastronomic delights and local products, ideal for Christmas gifts. Enjoy the warm, festive atmosphere at Sainte-Maxime’s covered market, and let the magic of the festive season sweep you away.



Join us to celebrate the festive season in style.

El mercado cubierto de Sainte-Maxime se ilumina para las fiestas de fin de año

Die Markthalle von Sainte-Maxime erstrahlt für die Feierlichkeiten zum Jahresende im Lichterglanz!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime