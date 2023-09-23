Salon du livre Marché Couvert Pont-l’Évêque
Pont-l’Évêque,Calvados
50 auteurs de littérature de Normandie, générale et policière, jeunesse.
Programme à venir..
2023-09-23 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 18:00:00. .
Marché Couvert Place Foch
Pont-l’Évêque 14130 Calvados Normandie
50 authors of literature of Normandy, general and detective, youth.
Exhibition of photos of Saint-Etienne la Thillaye, Beaumont-en-Auge, Drubec, Clarbec, Reux, Pierrefitte-en-Auge.
10:00 Round table: Long live the novelists!
10:45 Interview : The Martin… with Jean-Pierre Martin for Le monde des Martin (L’Olivier)
11:15 Reading: « A Village, A Writer »: Saint-Hymer A short story written by Pierre Guerci, winner of the Literary Prize of the city of Pont-l’Évêque for Ici-Bas (Gallimard) / Read by Didier Belna
11:45 Exercise of admiration by Éric Naulleau for Jean Rouaud De la guerre et du sacré for Juge de Montaigne (Editions Seghers) and Qui terre a, guerre a (Grasset)
12:15 Round table: « Translators: a literary activity in its own right » with Jean-Claude Salaün and Etienne Gomez
13:00-14:00, authors’ lunch break
14:00 (In the Covered Market) Proclamation and presentation of the Literary Prize in the presence of Yves Deshayes, mayor of Pont-l’Évêque, Éric Naulleau, president of the jury of readers and our partner Le Crédit Agricole
14:15 Reading of excerpts from the winning book
14:00 Interview: « Gone with the wind – from novel to film, what a story! » with François- Guillaume Lorrain for Scarlett (Flammarion)
14:30 Lecture: Europe, the madeleine and the butterfly by Laurent Wirth followed by the reading of a poem by Taras Chevtchenko, translated from Ukrainian
15:15 Round table: « Des lendemains enchanteurs, vraiment? » with Éric Naulleau for La gauche réfractaire (Bouquins)
16:00 Round table: « History and its torments » with Philippe Courroye for Accused Napoleon, stand up! The emperor at the helm of history (Robert Laffont), Charles-Eloi Vial for Le siècle des chutes (Perrin)
16:30 Roundtable: A truth between historical archives and fiction with Bertrand Guillot for The Abolition of Privileges (Les Avrils) and Paul Greveillac for The Vise (Gallimard)
50 autores de literatura general, policíaca e infantil de Normandía.
Programa a continuación.
50 Autoren aus der Literatur der Normandie, Allgemein- und Kriminalliteratur, Jugendliteratur.
Programm folgt.
