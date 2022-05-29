Marché aux Puces Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne
Marché aux Puces Châlons-en-Champagne, 29 mai 2022, Châlons-en-Champagne.
Marché aux Puces Châlons-en-Champagne
2022-05-29 – 2022-05-29
Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Marché aux puces sur la place Godart.
+33 3 26 69 38 38
Châlons-en-Champagne
