Rendez-vous à Which?Garden pour notre marché aux plantes annuel! Notre offre en coopération avec pépinière la Molène: Plantes potagères et vivaces, comestibles, petits fruits et baies, vivaces ornementales, annuelles et plantes aquatiques. Le magasin du jardin sera ouvert et nous vous proposons une buvette boissons et collations I See you at Which?Garden for our annual plant market! On offer: Vegetable and perennial plants, edibles, berries and small fruits, ornamental perennials, annuals and water plants. The garden shop will be open and we will have a refreshment bar with drinks and snacks

oui@whichgarden.org https://www.whichgarden.org/

