Marché aux livres d’occasion, 17 septembre 2023, Ribeauvillé .

Marché aux livres d’occasion

2 rue de l’Instituteur Ortlieb Ribeauvillé 68150  
2023-09-17 10:00:00 – 2023-09-17 17:00:00

  La médiathèque organise un marché aux livres d’occasion où vous pourrez venir chercher et sûrement trouver votre bonheur! Profitez en pour vous procurer des ouvrages à bons prix.

+33 3 89 73 37 69

