2022-11-26 11:00:00 11:00:00 – 2022-11-27 17:00:00 17:00:00
Urne à don et vente d’articles à l’effigie du Téléthon à Clugnat du samedi 11h au dimanche 18h / à Blaudeix : samedi 15h à 17h à Domeyrot : samedi 18h à 18h45 , à Bétête : samedi de 22h à 0h , St Dizier les Domaines : dimanche de 3h20 à 5h15, Chatelus- Malvaleix : dimanche 8h30 à 10h30 et Malleret – Boussac : dimanche 13h30 à 15h45
Marche Audax « 30 heures en pays Creusois » au profit du téléthon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-17 par OT d’Evaux les Bains