Marche Audax au profit du téléthon Clugnat Clugnat ClugnatClugnat
Marche Audax au profit du téléthon Clugnat Clugnat, 27 novembre 2021, ClugnatClugnat.
Marche Audax au profit du téléthon Clugnat Clugnat
2021-11-27 11:00:00 11:00:00 – 2021-11-28
Clugnat Creuse Clugnat Creuse Clugnat
150 km répartie en 6 circuits de 25 km autour de Clugnat.
Ouverte à tous. Pas de compétition.
Rythme de marche de 6 km/h, marche sportive avec principe « Départ tous ensemble, arrivée tous ensemble »
Marche Audax au profit du téléthon
150 km répartie en 6 circuits de 25 km autour de Clugnat.
Ouverte à tous. Pas de compétition.
Rythme de marche de 6 km/h, marche sportive avec principe « Départ tous ensemble, arrivée tous ensemble »
Clugnat Clugnat
dernière mise à jour : 2021-01-29 par OT d’Evaux les Bains