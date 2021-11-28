ClugnatClugnat Clugnat Clugnat Clugnat, Creuse Marche Audax au profit du téléthon Clugnat Clugnat ClugnatClugnat Catégories d’évènement: Clugnat

Creuse

Marche Audax au profit du téléthon Clugnat, 27 novembre 2021

2021-11-27 11:00:00 – 2021-11-28

Clugnat Creuse
150 km répartie en 6 circuits de 25 km autour de Clugnat.

Ouverte à tous. Pas de compétition.

Rythme de marche de 6 km/h, marche sportive avec principe « Départ tous ensemble, arrivée tous ensemble »

Ouverte à tous. Pas de compétition.

Rythme de marche de 6 km/h, marche sportive avec principe « Départ tous ensemble, arrivée tous ensemble » Clugnat Clugnat

