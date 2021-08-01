Marché artisanal Trégastel Trégastel
Marché artisanal Trégastel, 1 août 2021-1 août 2021, Trégastel.
Marché artisanal 2021-08-01 – 2021-08-01 JARDIN DU PRESBYTERE 1 ROUTE DU CALVAIRE
Trégastel Côtes d’Armor
40 exposants tous artistes ou artisans locaux professionnels. Vous trouverez tableaux, décorations, vetements, bijoux, cidre, parfum, savons, jouets etc…
Creperie sur place.
tregastelbourg@outlook.fr
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-15 par