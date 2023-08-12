Marché artisanal nocture Le Bourg-Dun Le Bourg-Dun Le Bourg-Dun
Marché artisanal nocture
Route de dieppe Le Bourg-Dun Seine-Maritime
2023-08-12 16:00:00 16:00:00 – 2023-08-12 23:00:00 23:00:00
Marché artisanal nocturne de 16h00 à 23h00.
Produits locaux et artisanaux. Buvette, restauration sur place.
Entrée libre
comitefetesbourgdun@free.fr
Le Bourg-Dun
