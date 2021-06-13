MARCHÉ ALIMENTAIRE DE SAINT MARTIN DE LONDRES Saint-Martin-de-Londres Saint-Martin-de-Londres Catégories d’évènement: 34380

2021-06-13 08:00:00 – 2021-06-13 14:00:00

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Saint-Martin-de-Londres Marché alimentaire de Saint-Martin-de-Londres

Place de la Fontaine, Rue de l’Ayet, Place du Marché

le dimanche de 8h à 14h communication@ville-smdl.fr +33 4 67 55 00 10 https://www.saint-martin-de-londres.fr/index.php/March%C3%A9-municipal?idpage=199&afficheMenuContextuel=true Marché alimentaire de Saint-Martin-de-Londres

