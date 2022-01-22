Antibes Médiathèque Albert Camus Alpes-Maritimes, Antibes Marathon Cinéma thématique Médiathèque Albert Camus Antibes Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-Maritimes

Antibes

Marathon Cinéma thématique Médiathèque Albert Camus, 22 janvier 2022, Antibes. Marathon Cinéma thématique

Médiathèque Albert Camus, le samedi 22 janvier 2022 à 17:00 Marathon Cinéma thématique : projection d’un film documentaire, un film de fiction tout public et un film jeunesse Médiathèque Albert Camus 19 bis boulevard Gustave Chancel 06603 Antibes Antibes Juan-les-Pins Alpes-Maritimes

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-01-22T17:00:00 2022-01-22T21:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-Maritimes, Antibes Autres Lieu Médiathèque Albert Camus Adresse 19 bis boulevard Gustave Chancel 06603 Antibes Ville Antibes lieuville Médiathèque Albert Camus Antibes