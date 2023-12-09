Marché de Noël Manthelan, 1 décembre 2023, Manthelan.

Manthelan,Indre-et-Loire

Artisans et producteurs locaux, ateliers créatifs, buvette, crêpes et gâteaux.

Balade à poney et photo avec le Père Noël..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 19:00:00. EUR.

Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Local crafts and producers, creative workshops, refreshments, crêpes and cakes.

Pony ride and photo with Santa Claus.

Artesanía y productores locales, talleres creativos, refrescos, crepes y pasteles.

Paseo en poni y foto con Papá Noel.

Lokale Handwerker und Produzenten, kreative Workshops, Erfrischungsstände, Crêpes und Kuchen.

Ponyreiten und Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire