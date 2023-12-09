Marché de Noël Manthelan
Catégories d’Évènement:
Marché de Noël Manthelan, 1 décembre 2023, Manthelan.
Manthelan,Indre-et-Loire
Artisans et producteurs locaux, ateliers créatifs, buvette, crêpes et gâteaux.
Balade à poney et photo avec le Père Noël..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 19:00:00. EUR.
Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Local crafts and producers, creative workshops, refreshments, crêpes and cakes.
Pony ride and photo with Santa Claus.
Artesanía y productores locales, talleres creativos, refrescos, crepes y pasteles.
Paseo en poni y foto con Papá Noel.
Lokale Handwerker und Produzenten, kreative Workshops, Erfrischungsstände, Crêpes und Kuchen.
Ponyreiten und Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire