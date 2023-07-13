Lumières au Fay – 11ème édition Manoir du Fay Yvetot, 13 juillet 2023, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

Lumières au Fay revient pour une 11ème édition, avec pour thème « Les Celtes » !

De 17h à 21h, de nombreux jeux et animations seront proposés aux petits comme aux grands : initiation au tir à l’arc, promenade en poneys, atelier d’escrime, stand de maquillage, jeux en bois géant et modelage de ballons sur échasse. Un mini marché artisanal sera également installé.

Durant toute la soirée, plusieurs représentations artistiques seront visibles : déambulation des échassiers Chromatix, spectacle de conte fantastique par l’Arbre Musical, spectacle de feu par Terra Juggler, concerts des Cosan Glas (ballades celtiques) et Kalffa (rock celtique).

La soirée se clôturera, à 23h30, par un feu d’artifice.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Pour cet événement, des navettes gratuites Vikibus seront mises à disposition..

2023-07-13 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . .

Manoir du Fay Rue des Zigs-zags

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Lumières au Fay returns for its 11th edition, with « The Celts » as its theme!

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be plenty of games and entertainment for young and old alike, including archery initiation, pony rides, fencing workshops, face painting, giant wooden games and balloon modeling on stilts. There will also be a mini craft market.

Throughout the evening, a number of artistic performances will be on view: a stilt walk by Chromatix, a fantastic storytelling show by Arbre Musical, a fire show by Terra Juggler, and concerts by Cosan Glas (Celtic ballads) and Kalffa (Celtic rock).

The evening closes at 11.30pm with a fireworks display.

Refreshments and catering on site.

Free Vikibus shuttles will be available for this event.

Lumières au Fay celebra su undécima edición bajo el lema « Los celtas »

De 17.00 a 21.00 horas, habrá juegos y animaciones para grandes y pequeños: iniciación al tiro con arco, paseo en poni, taller de esgrima, stand de maquillaje, juegos gigantes de madera y globoflexia sobre zancos. También habrá un mercadillo de artesanía.

A lo largo de la velada se sucederán actuaciones artísticas, como un paseo en zancos de Chromatix, un fantástico espectáculo de cuentacuentos de Arbre Musical, un espectáculo de fuego de Terra Juggler y los conciertos de Cosan Glas (baladas celtas) y Kalffa (rock celta).

La velada concluye a las 23:30 con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

Habrá refrescos y comida in situ.

Habrá lanzaderas Vikibus gratuitas para este evento.

Lumières au Fay kehrt für eine 11. Ausgabe zurück, mit dem Thema « Les Celtes » (Die Kelten)!

Von 17 bis 21 Uhr werden zahlreiche Spiele und Animationen für Groß und Klein angeboten: Einführung in das Bogenschießen, Ponyreiten, Fechtworkshop, Schminkstand, riesige Holzspiele und Ballonmodellage auf Stelzen. Außerdem wird ein Mini-Kunsthandwerksmarkt aufgebaut.

Den ganzen Abend über werden verschiedene künstlerische Darbietungen zu sehen sein: die Stelzenläufer Chromatix, eine Fantasy-Märchenshow von L’Arbre Musical, eine Feuershow von Terra Juggler, Konzerte von Cosan Glas (keltische Balladen) und Kalffa (keltischer Rock).

Der Abend endet um 23:30 Uhr mit einem Feuerwerk.

Getränke und Speisen werden vor Ort angeboten.

Für diese Veranstaltung werden kostenlose Vikibus-Shuttles zur Verfügung gestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche