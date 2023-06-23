Exposition – Regards croisés Manoir de la Fresnaye, 23 juin 2023, Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre.

Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre,Orne

Le manoir de la Fresnaye accueille la première exposition de son histoire « Regards croisés ».

Classé monument historique, le manoir de la Fresnaye, à Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre, magnifique écrin de verdure et d’architecture, accueillera cet été sa toute première exposition. L’artiste animalière Magalia-scl y présentera une quarantaine de pastels sur la faune sauvage du Perche.

Viennent s’y ajouter quelques portraits de nos amis chiens et chats.

Une première à découvrir à partir du 23 juin.

L’artiste sera présente de 14 heures à 18 heures les dimanches :

25 juin

9 et 13 juillet

6 et 20 août

3 et 17 septembre

Ouvert du jeudi au dimanche de 13h à 19h..

Vendredi 2023-06-23 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-17 19:00:00. .

Manoir de la Fresnaye

Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre 61130 Orne Normandie



The Manoir de la Fresnaye hosts the first exhibition in its history « Regards croisés ».

Classified as a historical monument, the Manoir de la Fresnaye, in Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre, a magnificent green and architectural setting, will host its very first exhibition this summer. The animal artist Magalia-scl will present about forty pastels on the wildlife of the Perche.

There will also be some portraits of our friends dogs and cats.

A first to discover from June 23.

The artist will be present from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sundays:

june 25

july 9th and 13th

august 6 and 20

september 3rd and 17th

Open from Thursday to Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

El Manoir de la Fresnaye acoge por primera vez la exposición « Regards croisés ».

Clasificado como monumento histórico, el palacete de La Fresnaye, en Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre, un magnífico marco verde y arquitectónico, acogerá este verano su primera exposición. La artista animalista Magalia-scl presentará unos cuarenta pasteles sobre la fauna salvaje del Perche.

También habrá algunos retratos de nuestros amigos los perros y los gatos.

Una primicia que podrá descubrir a partir del 23 de junio.

La artista estará presente de 14h a 18h los domingos:

25 de junio

9 y 13 de julio

6 y 20 de agosto

3 y 17 de septiembre

Abierto de jueves a domingo de 13.00 a 19.00 h.

Im Manoir de la Fresnaye findet die erste Ausstellung in seiner Geschichte « Gekreuzte Blicke » statt.

Das unter Denkmalschutz stehende Manoir de la Fresnaye in Saint-Germain-de-la-Coudre, ein wunderschönes grünes und architektonisches Schmuckkästchen, wird diesen Sommer seine allererste Ausstellung beherbergen. Die Tierkünstlerin Magalia-scl wird dort etwa 40 Pastellbilder über die wilde Fauna des Perche ausstellen.

Hinzu kommen einige Porträts von unseren Freunden, Hunden und Katzen.

Eine Premiere, die Sie ab dem 23. Juni erleben können.

Die Künstlerin ist sonntags von 14.00 bis 18.00 Uhr anwesend:

25. Juni

9. und 13. Juli

6. und 20. August

3. und 17. September

Donnerstag bis Sonntag von 13:00 bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.

